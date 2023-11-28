The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take the court against the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Little Rock vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-2.5) 153.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Little Rock has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Trojans' six games have hit the over.

Ball State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Games featuring the Cardinals have gone over the point total just once this season.

