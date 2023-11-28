Tuesday's game at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) squaring off against the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 7:30 PM (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a 79-75 victory for Little Rock, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 79, Ball State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-4.1)

Little Rock (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

Little Rock's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, while Ball State's is 3-1-0. The Trojans have gone over the point total in five games, while Cardinals games have gone over one time.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have been outscored by 4.5 points per game (scoring 81 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while allowing 85.5 per outing to rank 355th in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is recording 30.7 rebounds per game (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per outing.

Little Rock hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (313th in college basketball) at a 25.8% rate (346th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from deep.

The Trojans rank 18th in college basketball by averaging 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 362nd in college basketball, allowing 113.6 points per 100 possessions.

Little Rock forces 10 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (65th in college basketball action).

