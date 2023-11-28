Little Rock vs. Ball State November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) will meet the Ball State Cardinals (3-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Little Rock vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|354th
|79.4
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
