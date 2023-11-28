The Little Rock Trojans (2-4) take on the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -3.5 155.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 155.5 points five times.

Little Rock has an average point total of 166.5 in its contests this year, 11 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Little Rock has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -165.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Little Rock.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 5 83.3% 81 161.5 85.5 146.3 152 Ball State 1 25% 80.5 161.5 60.8 146.3 146.8

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans record 20.2 more points per game (81) than the Cardinals allow (60.8).

Little Rock is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Little Rock vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 2-4-0 0-0 5-1-0 Ball State 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

Little Rock vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Ball State 8-5 Home Record 12-2 2-16 Away Record 6-7 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

