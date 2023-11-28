Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lonoke County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you reside in Lonoke County, Arkansas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Lonoke County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beebe High School at Lonoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lonoke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
