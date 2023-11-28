Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Monroe County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palestine-Wheatley High School at Brinkley High School