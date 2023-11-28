Will Oskar Sundqvist Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Oskar Sundqvist light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sundqvist stats and insights
- Sundqvist has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Sundqvist has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 75 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sundqvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:04
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|14:00
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.