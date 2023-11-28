Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Poinsett County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Poinsett County, Arkansas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Poinsett County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgefield Christian School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.