Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Arkansas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nemo Vista High School at Arkansas School For The Deaf
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academics Plus Charter School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mills University Studies at North Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas Schools at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.