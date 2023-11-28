Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Scott Perunovich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Away
|W 3-0
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
