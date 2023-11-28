Tuesday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) at 6:00 PM (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a 73-69 win for Arkansas State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Golden Lions are coming off of a 92-66 loss to Clemson in their most recent game on Sunday.

UAPB vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UAPB vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 73, UAPB 69

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Golden Lions have no wins versus D1 teams this season.

The Golden Lions have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UAPB is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Jelissa Reese: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG% Corina Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Maori Davenport: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG% Coriah Beck: 8.3 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions are being outscored by 2.7 points per game, with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.5 points per game (60th in college basketball), and give up 80.2 per contest (342nd in college basketball).

