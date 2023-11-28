The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 77.5 points per game are 24 more points than the 53.5 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.

UAPB has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

Arkansas State's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.5 points.

The Red Wolves average 10.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Lions give up (80.2).

The Red Wolves are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (43.4%).

The Golden Lions shoot 42.2% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Jelissa Reese: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG% Corina Carter: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Maori Davenport: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG% Coriah Beck: 8.3 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

UAPB Schedule