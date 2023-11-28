The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
UAPB vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions' 77.5 points per game are 24 more points than the 53.5 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
  • UAPB has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
  • Arkansas State's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Red Wolves average 10.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Lions give up (80.2).
  • The Red Wolves are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (43.4%).
  • The Golden Lions shoot 42.2% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Red Wolves allow.

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Jelissa Reese: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%
  • Corina Carter: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Maori Davenport: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG%
  • Coriah Beck: 8.3 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Tulsa L 90-79 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Mississippi State L 77-68 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Clemson L 92-66 Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/28/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/1/2023 Arkansas Baptist - H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/4/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

