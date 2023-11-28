How to Watch the UAPB vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-5) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAPB vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions' 77.5 points per game are 24 more points than the 53.5 the Red Wolves allow to opponents.
- UAPB has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.
- Arkansas State's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.5 points.
- The Red Wolves average 10.4 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Lions give up (80.2).
- The Red Wolves are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (43.4%).
- The Golden Lions shoot 42.2% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Red Wolves allow.
UAPB Leaders
- Zaay Green: 20.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Jelissa Reese: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%
- Corina Carter: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Maori Davenport: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 58.3 FG%
- Coriah Beck: 8.3 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tulsa
|L 90-79
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 77-68
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Clemson
|L 92-66
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.