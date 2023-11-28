Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in White County, Arkansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beebe High School at Lonoke High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Lonoke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
