The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This game is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Razorbacks average 16.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils give up (64.2).
  • Arkansas has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
  • Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.