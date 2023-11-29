The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This game is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Razorbacks average 16.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils give up (64.2).

Arkansas has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).

The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule