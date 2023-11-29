How to Watch Arkansas vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This game is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Georgia vs Florida State (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston College vs Vanderbilt (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Virginia Tech vs Auburn (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Razorbacks average 16.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils give up (64.2).
- Arkansas has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
- The Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.
- Arkansas sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.