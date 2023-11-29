Wednesday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) matching up at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Duke, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.3)

Duke (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Duke's 2-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Razorbacks are 5-1-0 and the Blue Devils are 3-2-0.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 75.3 per contest (271st in college basketball).

The 33.7 rebounds per game Arkansas averages rank 170th in the nation, and are 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents record per outing.

Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (170th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (184th in college basketball).

