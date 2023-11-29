Arkansas vs. Duke Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 29
Wednesday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) matching up at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Duke, who is slightly favored based on our model.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74
Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke
- Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 152.1
Arkansas is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Duke's 2-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Razorbacks are 5-1-0 and the Blue Devils are 3-2-0.
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 75.3 per contest (271st in college basketball).
- The 33.7 rebounds per game Arkansas averages rank 170th in the nation, and are 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents record per outing.
- Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (170th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Razorbacks score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while allowing 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).
- Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (184th in college basketball).
