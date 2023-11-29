Wednesday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.1)

Duke (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas has a 1-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Duke, who is 2-3-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Blue Devils' games have gone over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (79th in college basketball) and give up 75.3 per contest (270th in college basketball).

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 170th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per contest.

Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Razorbacks rank 108th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 229th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (183rd in college basketball action).

