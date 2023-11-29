Wednesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) going head-to-head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Blue Devils, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.1)

Duke (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas has a 1-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Duke, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Razorbacks have hit the over in five games, while Blue Devils games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +38 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball and are giving up 75.3 per outing to rank 270th in college basketball.

Arkansas is 170th in the nation at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Arkansas makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (170th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (108th in college basketball), and allow 91.8 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (183rd in college basketball).

