Wednesday's contest that pits the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-4.1)

Duke (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Arkansas' record against the spread so far this season is 1-5-0, and Duke's is 2-3-0. A total of five out of the Razorbacks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Blue Devils' games have gone over.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 80.7 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while giving up 75.3 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

Arkansas averages 33.7 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Razorbacks rank 108th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 229th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (183rd in college basketball).

