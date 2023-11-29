Wednesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Duke taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against Duke. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 149.5 total.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arkansas +180

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)



Arkansas (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Arkansas, who is 1-5-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Blue Devils' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Arkansas is 171st in the country at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (140th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (180th in college basketball).

