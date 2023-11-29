Wednesday's contest features the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) clashing at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Duke.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 149.5 over/under.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -5.5

Duke -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arkansas +180

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)



Arkansas (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Blue Devils are 3-2-0 and the Razorbacks are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per contest (269th in college basketball).

Arkansas grabs 33.7 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (140th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (180th in college basketball).

