Wednesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Duke securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 149.5 over/under.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Line: Duke -4.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): Duke -200, Arkansas +165

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 1-5-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Razorbacks' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) and give up 75.3 per outing (269th in college basketball).

Arkansas comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

Arkansas has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (140th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (180th in college basketball).

