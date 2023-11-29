Wednesday's game features the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) clashing at Bud Walton Arena (on November 29) at 9:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 win for Duke.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Duke. The over/under is listed at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Arkansas vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -200, Arkansas +165

Arkansas vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+4.5)



Arkansas (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Duke has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Arkansas, who is 1-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Devils are 3-2-0 and the Razorbacks are 5-1-0. The two teams average 164.7 points per game, 14.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per outing (269th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The 33.7 rebounds per game Arkansas accumulates rank 172nd in the country, 3.3 more than the 30.4 its opponents grab.

Arkansas knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (177th in college basketball).

