The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Arkansas vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -4.5 149.5

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Every game Arkansas has played this season has had more than 149.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Arkansas' contests this season is 156, 6.5 more points than this game's point total.

Arkansas are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Arkansas was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Razorbacks have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and won that game.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 3 60% 84 164.7 64.2 139.5 145.9 Arkansas 6 100% 80.7 164.7 75.3 139.5 147

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Arkansas has put together a 1-5 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Arkansas vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-3-0 2-3 3-2-0 Arkansas 1-5-0 0-1 5-1-0

Arkansas vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arkansas 16-0 Home Record 13-3 4-6 Away Record 2-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

