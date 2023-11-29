Wednesday's contest that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Sugar Bears fell in their last matchup 67-65 against Nevada on Saturday.

Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 77, Lindenwood (MO) 68

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 14, the Sugar Bears picked up their signature win of the season, a 56-45 home victory.

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 242) on November 14

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 262) on November 24

Central Arkansas Leaders

Jade Upshaw: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Randrea Wright: 12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Bree Stephens: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kinley Fisher: 12 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per contest (139th in college basketball).

