The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 197th.

The Bears put up just 0.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Lions give up to opponents (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Central Arkansas is 1-4.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 15.5 more than it is averaging on the road (62.0).

The Bears concede 69.3 points per game at home, and 78.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule