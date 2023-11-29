The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 197th.
  • The Bears put up just 0.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Lions give up to opponents (69.1).
  • When it scores more than 69.1 points, Central Arkansas is 1-4.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 15.5 more than it is averaging on the road (62.0).
  • The Bears concede 69.3 points per game at home, and 78.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Kansas State L 100-56 Bramlage Coliseum
11/25/2023 Eastern Michigan L 74-71 Farris Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans L 79-74 Farris Center
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/7/2023 Little Rock - Farris Center

