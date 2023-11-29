How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) will visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- Central Arkansas has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 197th.
- The Bears put up just 0.7 more points per game (69.8) than the Lions give up to opponents (69.1).
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Central Arkansas is 1-4.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home Central Arkansas is putting up 77.5 points per game, 15.5 more than it is averaging on the road (62.0).
- The Bears concede 69.3 points per game at home, and 78.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Central Arkansas drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (9.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 100-56
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 74-71
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|L 79-74
|Farris Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|-
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/7/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Farris Center
