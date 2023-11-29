The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) aim to break a four-game road losing skid at the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Marymount vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-20.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-20.5) 148.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

The Bears have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Loyola Marymount has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Lions' six games this season have gone over the point total.

