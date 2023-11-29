Wednesday's contest features the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) matching up at Gersten Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 victory for heavily favored Loyola Marymount according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 83, Central Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Marymount (-21.7)

Loyola Marymount (-21.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Loyola Marymount has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Arkansas is 3-4-0. The Lions have gone over the point total in three games, while Bears games have gone over two times.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 69.8 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.0 per contest to rank 244th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas pulls down 33.9 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball), compared to the 34.9 of its opponents.

Central Arkansas connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (157th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make, shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Central Arkansas has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (278th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (130th in college basketball).

