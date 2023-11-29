The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

  • The Sugar Bears' 70.8 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 84.5 the Lions give up.
  • Central Arkansas is 2-0 when it scores more than 84.5 points.
  • The 68.8 points per game the Lions average are 7.6 more points than the Sugar Bears allow (61.2).
  • When Lindenwood (MO) puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 0-3.
  • Central Arkansas has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
  • This year the Lions are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Sugar Bears give up.
  • The Sugar Bears shoot 43.0% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Lions concede.

Central Arkansas Leaders

  • Jade Upshaw: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)
  • Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Randrea Wright: 12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Bree Stephens: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Kinley Fisher: 12.0 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

Central Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Arkansas L 81-67 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 @ Denver W 90-84 Magness Arena
11/25/2023 Nevada L 67-65 Hamilton Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Lindenwood (MO) - Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

