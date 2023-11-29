How to Watch the Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison
- The Sugar Bears' 70.8 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 84.5 the Lions give up.
- Central Arkansas is 2-0 when it scores more than 84.5 points.
- The 68.8 points per game the Lions average are 7.6 more points than the Sugar Bears allow (61.2).
- When Lindenwood (MO) puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 0-3.
- Central Arkansas has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
- This year the Lions are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Sugar Bears give up.
- The Sugar Bears shoot 43.0% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Lions concede.
Central Arkansas Leaders
- Jade Upshaw: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)
- Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Randrea Wright: 12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Bree Stephens: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Kinley Fisher: 12.0 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
Central Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 81-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Denver
|W 90-84
|Magness Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nevada
|L 67-65
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
