The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri

Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Lindenwood (MO) Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears' 70.8 points per game are 13.7 fewer points than the 84.5 the Lions give up.

Central Arkansas is 2-0 when it scores more than 84.5 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Lions average are 7.6 more points than the Sugar Bears allow (61.2).

When Lindenwood (MO) puts up more than 61.2 points, it is 0-3.

Central Arkansas has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

This year the Lions are shooting 37.4% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Sugar Bears give up.

The Sugar Bears shoot 43.0% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Lions concede.

Central Arkansas Leaders

Jade Upshaw: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Leah Mafua: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Randrea Wright: 12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Bree Stephens: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kinley Fisher: 12.0 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

Central Arkansas Schedule