The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 72.9 148th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 289th 11.7 Assists 12.4 230th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.0 291st

