The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
90th 75.3 Points Scored 72.9 148th
267th 73.1 Points Allowed 81.5 359th
107th 32.9 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
289th 11.7 Assists 12.4 230th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.0 291st

