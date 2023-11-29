Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (2-1) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Central Arkansas Games
- November 26 at home vs New Orleans
- November 22 at Kansas State
- November 17 at Vanderbilt
- November 25 at home vs Eastern Michigan
- November 20 at Southeast Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.