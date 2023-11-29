The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 149.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Central Arkansas' contests this season have a 143.8-point average over/under, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Central Arkansas' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Central Arkansas' .429 ATS win percentage (3-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Loyola Marymount's .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 3 50% 78.6 148.4 69.1 143.1 149.2 Central Arkansas 3 42.9% 69.8 148.4 74.0 143.1 152.4

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears put up an average of 69.8 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Lions allow to opponents.

Central Arkansas is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0 Central Arkansas 3-4-0 0-1 2-5-0

Central Arkansas vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount Central Arkansas 13-3 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 2-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

