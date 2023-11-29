Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Dallas County, Arkansas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Dallas County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeside High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
