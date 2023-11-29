Player props are available for Desmond Bane and John Collins, among others, when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -169)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Bane on Wednesday is 0.9 more points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Bane has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Bane has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -115)
  • The 21.5-point prop bet set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.
  • Jackson averages 1.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
  • He has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Wednesday.

Santi Aldama Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +110)
  • The 16.5-point over/under for Santi Aldama on Wednesday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average.
  • He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).
  • Aldama has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB
14.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -128)
  • Collins is averaging 14.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +132)
  • The 20.5-point total set for Jordan Clarkson on Wednesday is 2.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • Clarkson's year-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
  • Clarkson has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

