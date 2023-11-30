Thursday's contest that pits the Florida State Seminoles (5-1) versus the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 74-58 loss to Marquette in their most recent game on Saturday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 79, Arkansas 71

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks beat the Wisconsin Badgers (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 65-62 win on November 24 -- their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Seminoles have zero wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 140th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 57) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 109) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 123) on November 7

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 178) on November 17

81-67 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187) on November 20

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Taliah Scott: 23.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

23.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Makayla Daniels: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Samara Spencer: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Maryam Dauda: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 75.1 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per contest (215th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.