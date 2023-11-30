The Florida State Seminoles (5-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks score an average of 75.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 71 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

Arkansas is 5-0 when it scores more than 71 points.

Florida State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The Seminoles put up 88 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.9 the Razorbacks give up.

Florida State is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 88 points, it is 6-1.

This season the Seminoles are shooting 42.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Razorbacks concede.

The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 39.7 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Taliah Scott: 23.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

23.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Makayla Daniels: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Samara Spencer: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Maryam Dauda: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

