Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Benton County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Eureka Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Eureka Springs, AR
- Conference: 2A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.