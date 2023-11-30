Blues vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 30
The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (11-9-1) ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) currently features two players. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jordan Greenway
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -4.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 64 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- Buffalo has allowed 71 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.