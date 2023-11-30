The St. Louis Blues (11-9-1) will host the Buffalo Sabres (10-10-2) on Thursday, with the Blues coming off a defeat and the Sabres off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW as the Blues and the Sabres hit the ice.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 15th in goals against, allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Blues' 60 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 21 8 14 22 17 16 57.4% Pavel Buchnevich 19 8 8 16 8 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 21 4 9 13 14 12 33.3% Brayden Schenn 21 6 5 11 19 17 51.2% Justin Faulk 21 0 10 10 9 14 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (71 in total), 21st in the league.

The Sabres' 64 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Sabres have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players