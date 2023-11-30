Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Sabres on November 30, 2023
The St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Casey Mittelstadt and others in this contest.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Thomas is St. Louis' top contributor with 22 points. He has eight goals and 14 assists this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 19 games, with eight goals and eight assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and added nine assists through 21 games for St. Louis.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Mittelstadt's 20 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has put up four goals and 16 assists in 22 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 27
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Jeff Skinner is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 18 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and eight assists in 22 games.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|8
|at Capitals
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.