CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll be up against Tre Brown and the Seattle Seahawks defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys receivers' matchup against the Seahawks' secondary, continue reading.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 154 14 3 22 12.93

CeeDee Lamb vs. Tre Brown Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 1,066 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 104 times and has collected 78 receptions and six touchdowns.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for 2,886 yards, or 262.4 per game -- that's the seventh-highest total in the league.

The Cowboys are scoring the most points in the league, 31.5 per game.

Dallas ranks 11th in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 35.5 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 67 total red-zone pass attempts (48.6% red-zone pass rate).

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle has surrendered 2,538 total passing yards (18th in NFL) and rank 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).

This season, the Seahawks rank 21st in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 20th in total yards allowed (348.5 per game).

Seattle has given up more than 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Tre Brown Rec. Targets 104 31 Def. Targets Receptions 78 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.7 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1066 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.9 2.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 373 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 2 Interceptions

