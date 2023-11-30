Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colton Parayko a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Parayko stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Parayko has no points on the power play.
- Parayko averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Parayko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:44
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 2-1
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
