Justin Faulk and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Faulk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Justin Faulk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus this season, in 22:32 per game on the ice, is +6.

Through 21 games this year, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

Faulk has a point in nine of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Faulk has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Faulk hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 2 10 Points 2 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

