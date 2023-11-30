Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 13, check out our RB rankings below.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 13

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 272.8 24.8 17.5 5.3 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 202.3 18.4 13.7 2.5 Travis Etienne Jaguars 191.8 17.4 17.6 4.4 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 174.1 14.5 18.3 4.3 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 170.7 14.2 12.8 3 Rachaad White Buccaneers 163.3 14.8 14.2 4.2 Alvin Kamara Saints 159.2 19.9 14.9 7.6 D'Andre Swift Eagles 159.1 14.5 14.6 3.5 Bijan Robinson Falcons 158.3 14.4 12.8 4.5 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 155.4 17.3 12.1 5.8 Tony Pollard Cowboys 153.2 13.9 14.5 4.2 James Cook Bills 152.9 12.7 12.8 3.2 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 152.5 13.9 14.4 3.1 Derrick Henry Titans 151.7 13.8 16 2.4 Breece Hall Jets 150.9 13.7 11.3 4.5 Kyren Williams Rams 149.5 21.4 16.1 4.3 Joe Mixon Bengals 148.3 13.5 14.6 3.6 Gus Edwards Ravens 144 12 11.8 0.9 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 142.8 13 13.4 4.5 Saquon Barkley Giants 142.5 15.8 18.3 4.4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 137.6 13.8 14.9 2.3 Zack Moss Colts 137 13.7 14.1 2.3 Jerome Ford Browns 136.1 12.4 13.2 3.7 David Montgomery Lions 135.6 17 16.6 1.6 Jaylen Warren Steelers 131.9 12 8.5 4.1 Austin Ekeler Chargers 124.4 15.6 14 5.5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 117.8 9.8 13.2 3.3 Najee Harris Steelers 114.4 10.4 13 2.5 Javonte Williams Broncos 106.9 10.7 14 3.4 Devon Achane Dolphins 103.2 20.6 7.8 2.4 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 101.8 9.3 10.7 2.9 Jonathan Taylor Colts 101.1 14.4 14.3 2.7 Devin Singletary Texans 94.4 8.6 10.9 2 A.J. Dillon Packers 88.2 8 11.9 2.2 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 86.9 7.9 12.3 1.5 Samaje Perine Broncos 86 7.8 3.3 3.4 Antonio Gibson Commanders 85.3 7.8 3.3 3.5 D'Onta Foreman Bears 82.6 11.8 13.1 1.9 James Conner Cardinals 82.2 10.3 13 2.2 Kareem Hunt Browns 79.5 8.8 9.9 1.3 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 79.1 7.2 8.6 2.4 Tyjae Spears Titans 78.3 7.1 4.5 3.6 Aaron Jones Packers 76.4 10.9 9.4 4.3 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 73.4 6.7 4.3 1.9 Latavius Murray Bills 71.8 6 5.8 1.7 Justice Hill Ravens 68.3 6.2 6 1.6 Roschon Johnson Bears 66.3 6.6 5.4 2.8 Miles Sanders Panthers 65.2 6.5 9.7 3.3 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 64.1 6.4 6.7 2.7 Khalil Herbert Bears 63.4 9.1 10.4 3.3

