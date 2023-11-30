For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

  • Thomas has scored in eight of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Thomas has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 19:54 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:51 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:35 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 0 4 17:30 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

