The St. Louis Blues, with Robert Thomas, are in action Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Thomas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:09 per game on the ice, is +6.

In eight of 21 games this year, Thomas has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Thomas has a point in 15 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

Thomas has an assist in nine of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Thomas has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 2 22 Points 1 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.