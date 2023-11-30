For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Scott Perunovich a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1
10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 5-0

Blues vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

