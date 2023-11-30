The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
  • This season, UAPB has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Lions are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 98th.
  • The Golden Lions' 87.4 points per game are 27.6 more points than the 59.8 the Sooners give up to opponents.
  • UAPB has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 UAPB is scoring 22.2 more points per game at home (98.5) than on the road (76.3).
  • The Golden Lions are giving up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (90.5).
  • Beyond the arc, UAPB drains fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (38.7%) than at home (39.0%) too.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Minnesota L 86-67 Williams Arena
11/24/2023 @ Ball State L 92-74 John E. Worthen Arena
11/27/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 85-60 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

