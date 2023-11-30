The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

This season, UAPB has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.

The Golden Lions are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 98th.

The Golden Lions' 87.4 points per game are 27.6 more points than the 59.8 the Sooners give up to opponents.

UAPB has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 UAPB is scoring 22.2 more points per game at home (98.5) than on the road (76.3).

The Golden Lions are giving up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (90.5).

Beyond the arc, UAPB drains fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (38.7%) than at home (39.0%) too.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule