How to Watch UAPB vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.
- This season, UAPB has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.
- The Golden Lions are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 98th.
- The Golden Lions' 87.4 points per game are 27.6 more points than the 59.8 the Sooners give up to opponents.
- UAPB has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 UAPB is scoring 22.2 more points per game at home (98.5) than on the road (76.3).
- The Golden Lions are giving up fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (90.5).
- Beyond the arc, UAPB drains fewer triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.0), and shoots a lower percentage away (38.7%) than at home (39.0%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 86-67
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 92-74
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/27/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 85-60
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.