The Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. UAPB matchup.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

UAPB has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oklahoma has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sooners and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

