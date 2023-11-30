Thursday's contest at Lloyd Noble Center has the Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) taking on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 95-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Oklahoma.

The game has no set line.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 95, UAPB 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-32.6)

Oklahoma (-32.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.8

Oklahoma's record against the spread this season is 4-1-0, while UAPB's is 1-4-0. The Sooners have hit the over in three games, while Golden Lions games have gone over five times.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions' +36 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 87.4 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 82.9 per outing (348th in college basketball).

UAPB loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It records 31.5 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

UAPB knocks down 11.1 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents.

UAPB has won the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12.8 (238th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (54th in college basketball).

