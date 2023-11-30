The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Information

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th
97th 67.5 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd
278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.4 201st
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.9 112th
179th 13.0 Assists 12.8 193rd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 14.9 349th

