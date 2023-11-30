The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Information

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.9 300th 97th 67.5 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.4 201st 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.9 112th 179th 13.0 Assists 12.8 193rd 249th 12.5 Turnovers 14.9 349th

