UAPB vs. Oklahoma November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UAPB vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UAPB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Top Players (2022-23)
- Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)
- Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAPB vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|97th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.