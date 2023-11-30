The No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) are heavy favorites (-27.5) as they look to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 156.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -27.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB has combined with its opponent to score more than 156.5 points in four of five games this season.

UAPB has a 170.3-point average over/under in its contests this season, 13.8 more points than this game's point total.

UAPB has covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Oklahoma's .800 ATS win percentage (4-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than UAPB's .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 0 0% 84.2 171.6 59.8 142.7 144.3 UAPB 4 80% 87.4 171.6 82.9 142.7 154.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions score 27.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Sooners allow (59.8).

UAPB is 1-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 59.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 4-1-0 1-0 3-2-0 UAPB 1-4-0 1-0 5-0-0

UAPB vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma UAPB 9-7 Home Record 8-5 2-8 Away Record 2-16 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.